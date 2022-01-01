Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy Note 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Note 10

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (695K versus 504K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (933 against 783 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (25:09 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy Note 10

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19:9
PPI 426 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 97.1%
PWM 242 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +19%
933 nits
Galaxy Note 10
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 840 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +38%
695287
Galaxy Note 10
504338
CPU 206991 137029
GPU 227511 157499
Memory 138296 114961
UX 123353 95175
Total score 695287 504338
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% 78%
Graphics test 27 FPS 19 FPS
Graphics score 4616 3313
PCMark 3.0 score 13700 8792
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (94th and 200th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 29 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 07:40 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 13:27 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 03:57 hr
Standby 64 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Galaxy Note 10 +25%
25:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +10%
88.6 dB
Galaxy Note 10
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 August 2019
Release date August 2021 August 2019
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
2. iPhone 13 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. iPhone 13 mini vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
5. iPhone 13 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10
6. Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy Note 10
7. Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Galaxy Note 10
8. Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy Note 10
9. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish