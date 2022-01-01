Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Weighs 45 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 928 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 691K)

17% higher pixel density (500 vs 426 PPI)

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1198 and 973 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2636 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 928 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +88% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) +6% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 29 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2022 Release date August 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.