Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S23 Plus

68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
VS
87 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Shows 100% longer battery life (40:13 vs 20:09 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 3300 mAh
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1169K versus 694K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1203 against 927 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 25W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and S23 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy S23 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 426 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 850 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% 97.4%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
927 nits
Galaxy S23 Plus +30%
1203 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2840 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
694733
Galaxy S23 Plus +68%
1169575
CPU 206991 259318
GPU 227511 503359
Memory 138296 239818
UX 123353 173966
Total score 694733 1169575
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 39.1 °C 36.2 °C
Stability 71% 65%
Graphics test 27 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 4596 12139
Web score 12129 13500
Video editing 7703 7791
Photo editing 30145 34129
Data manipulation 10593 12168
Writing score 16505 20250
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 29 GB 42.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 3300 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 17:37 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:23 hr
Standby 64 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Galaxy S23 Plus +100%
40:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB
Galaxy S23 Plus +4%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2023
Release date August 2021 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

