Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S23 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Shows 117% longer battery life (43:45 vs 20:09 hours)
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 691K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1274 against 928 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 426 PPI)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|426 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|850 nits
|850 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.3%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 Ultra +58%
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3436
Galaxy S23 Ultra +43%
4905
|CPU
|206991
|264352
|GPU
|227511
|546230
|Memory
|138296
|257248
|UX
|123353
|175857
|Total score
|691826
|1233583
|Stability
|70%
|63%
|Graphics test
|27 FPS
|73 FPS
|Graphics score
|4582
|12223
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13763
|15261
AnTuTu Android Rating (169th and 11th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|29 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|06:58 hr
|16:59 hr
|Watching video
|09:12 hr
|19:11 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|05:08 hr
|Standby
|64 hr
|133 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +9%
139
Video quality
Galaxy S23 Ultra +36%
137
Generic camera score
Galaxy S23 Ultra +19%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2023
|Release date
|August 2021
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.86 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1