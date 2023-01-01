Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 117% longer battery life (43:45 vs 20:09 hours)
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 691K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1274 against 928 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% higher pixel density (500 vs 426 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 426 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
928 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +37%
1274 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
691826
Galaxy S23 Ultra +78%
1233583
CPU 206991 264352
GPU 227511 546230
Memory 138296 257248
UX 123353 175857
Total score 691826 1233583
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% 63%
Graphics test 27 FPS 73 FPS
Graphics score 4582 12223
PCMark 3.0 score 13763 15261
AnTuTu Android Rating (169th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr 16:59 hr
Watching video 09:12 hr 19:11 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 05:08 hr
Standby 64 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr
Galaxy S23 Ultra +117%
43:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2023
Release date August 2021 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

