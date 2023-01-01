Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs S23 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Weighs 50 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Shows 117% longer battery life (43:45 vs 20:09 hours)

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1233K versus 691K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1274 against 928 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Has 2 SIM card slots

17% higher pixel density (500 vs 426 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 21.9:9 19.5:9 PPI 426 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 850 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 6.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 928 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +37% 1274 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 84.7% Galaxy S23 Ultra +6% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1 OS size 29 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3300 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 06:58 hr 16:59 hr Watching video 09:12 hr 19:11 hr Gaming 03:32 hr 05:08 hr Standby 64 hr 133 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 20:09 hr Galaxy S23 Ultra +117% 43:45 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 88.6 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 February 2023 Release date August 2021 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.