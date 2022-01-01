Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1029K versus 700K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 3300 mAh
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1281 and 985 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 4

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 21.9:9 21.9:9
PPI 426 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 850 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 6.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166 mm (6.54 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 72.2 mm (2.84 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
700809
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +47%
1029199
CPU 206991 -
GPU 227511 -
Memory 138296 -
UX 123353 -
Total score 700809 1029199
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 27 FPS -
Graphics score 4598 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13632 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (119th and 17th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:58 hr -
Watching video 09:12 hr -
Gaming 03:32 hr -
Standby 64 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 August 2022
Release date August 2021 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.86 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.58 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It has a better performance and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

