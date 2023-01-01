Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 373 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 700 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.9% PWM 219 Hz 240 Hz Response time 8 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 2 721 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +146% 1777 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 279 g (9.84 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 2 +1% 89.1% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM One UI 4.1.1 - OS size 35.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 25 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:48 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 10:45 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 05:28 hr 07:12 hr Standby 92 hr 156 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 2 26:22 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +74% 45:56 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 2 83.6 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +6% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 September 2022 Release date September 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.