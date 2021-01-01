Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Mate Xs – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Huawei Mate Xs, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (714 against 411 nits)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 457K)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate Xs
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 11% higher pixel density (414 vs 373 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 2
vs
Mate Xs

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 373 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus -
Screen to body ratio 89.1% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.3%
PWM 219 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +74%
714 nits
Mate Xs
411 nits
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 300 gramm (10.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +3%
89.1%
Mate Xs
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 645 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +33%
971
Mate Xs
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +12%
3333
Mate Xs
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +36%
620825
Mate Xs
457912

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 10
OS size 35.4 GB 15.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +10%
10:44 hr
Mate Xs
9:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
16:17 hr
Mate Xs +13%
18:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +20%
24:56 hr
Mate Xs
20:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +3%
83.4 dB
Mate Xs
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 2250 USD ~ 2375 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is definitely a better buy.

