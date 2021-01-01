Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Oppo Find N VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Oppo Find N Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Better grip in hands – the body is 12 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N Shows 11% longer battery life (90 vs 81 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 686K)

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (783 against 712 nits)

Has 2 SIM card slots

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 7.1 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 - PPI 373 ppi 370 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 219 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 2 712 nits Find N +10% 783 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches) Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 2 +2% 89.1% Find N 87.3%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.0 - OS size 35.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 10 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 2 83.6 dB Find N n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 December 2021 Release date September 2020 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N.