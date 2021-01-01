Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 442K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (107 vs 90 hours)
  • 33% higher pixel density (495 vs 373 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (794 against 714 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 51 mm narrower
  • Weighs 83 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 2
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:9 19:9
PPI 373 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.1% 92.39%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.4%
PWM 219 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 2
714 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 645 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Results (9th and 71st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 35.4 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
10:44 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +16%
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
16:17 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
24:56 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +32%
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.6
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 2
83.4 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2019
Release date September 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 2250 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

