Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Note 10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 442K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (107 vs 90 hours)
- 33% higher pixel density (495 vs 373 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (794 against 714 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 51 mm narrower
- Weighs 83 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|373 ppi
|495 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.1%
|92.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|95.4%
|PWM
|219 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +36%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +30%
3333
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +40%
620825
442524
AnTuTu Results (9th and 71st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|35.4 GB
|31.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:44 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +16%
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:17 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +14%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +32%
32:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.6
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|August 2019
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 2250 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.291 W/kg
|0.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.453 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But if the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5