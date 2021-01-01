Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Note 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 515K)
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (714 against 610 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 53 mm narrower
- Weighs 87 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|373 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.1%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|219 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +4%
971
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +20%
3333
2780
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +21%
620825
515165
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (9th and 37th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|35.4 GB
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:17 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
123
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 2250 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.291 W/kg
|0.359 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.453 W/kg
|1.366 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.
