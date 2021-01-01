Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 515K)
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (714 against 610 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 53 mm narrower
  • Weighs 87 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 2
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:9 20:9
PPI 373 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.1% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 219 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +17%
714 nits
Galaxy Note 20
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 645 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +21%
620825
Galaxy Note 20
515165
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (9th and 37th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 35.4 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 2
83.4 dB
Galaxy Note 20 +5%
87.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2020
Release date September 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 2250 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

