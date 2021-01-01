Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Note 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 325K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (725 against 664 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 20% longer battery life (97 vs 81 hours)
- 38% higher pixel density (514 vs 373 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 51.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 78 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:18
|18.5:9
|PPI
|373 ppi
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|84.32%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|144.6%
|PWM
|219 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +75%
984
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +51%
3381
2241
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
249880
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +85%
601472
325011
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|35.4 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:03 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +37%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:02 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +26%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +15%
28:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|September 2020
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 2250 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.291 W/kg
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.453 W/kg
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is definitely a better buy.
