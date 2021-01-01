Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 325K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (725 against 664 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (97 vs 81 hours)
  • 38% higher pixel density (514 vs 373 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 51.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 78 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 2
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 18.5:9
PPI 373 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 144.6%
PWM 219 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 8 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +9%
725 nits
Galaxy Note 9
664 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +6%
89.1%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 645 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +85%
601472
Galaxy Note 9
325011
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 35.4 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
9:03 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +37%
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
13:02 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +26%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
24:56 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +15%
28:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +17%
83.6 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 August 2018
Release date September 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 2250 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is definitely a better buy.

