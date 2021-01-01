Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.