Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs S22 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 146% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 709 nits)

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 688K)

34% higher pixel density (500 vs 373 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 50.3 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 373 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 219 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 2 709 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +146% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 2 89.1% Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 35.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 2 83.6 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2022 Release date September 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.