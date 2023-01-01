Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs S23 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 65% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:18 hours)

Shows 65% longer battery life (41:50 vs 25:18 hours) 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 684K)

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 684K) Delivers 78% higher peak brightness (1269 against 712 nits)

Delivers 78% higher peak brightness (1269 against 712 nits) 34% higher pixel density (500 vs 373 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (500 vs 373 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 50.1 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.3:9 PPI 373 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 96.9% PWM 219 Hz 240 Hz Response time 8 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 2 712 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +78% 1269 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 279 g (9.84 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Brown White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 2 89.1% Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 5.1 OS size 35.4 GB 39.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:02 hr 15:33 hr Watching video 10:45 hr 19:27 hr Gaming 04:29 hr 06:26 hr Standby 92 hr 123 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 2 25:18 hr Galaxy S23 Ultra +65% 41:50 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 2 n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 2 83.6 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra +10% 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2020 February 2023 Release date September 2020 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.