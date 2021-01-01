Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 455K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (714 against 591 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.6 mm narrower
  • 14% higher pixel density (425 vs 373 PPI)
  • Weighs 96 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 2
vs
Galaxy Z Flip

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2636 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:9 21.9:9
PPI 373 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.1% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 219 Hz 145 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +21%
714 nits
Galaxy Z Flip
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 128.2 mm (5.05 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 279 gramm (9.84 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +8%
89.1%
Galaxy Z Flip
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 645 MHz 687 MHz
FLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +36%
620825
Galaxy Z Flip
455753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (9th and 65th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 35.4 GB 32.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 33 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
10:44 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +35%
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +12%
16:17 hr
Galaxy Z Flip
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 2
24:56 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +12%
27:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 2
83.4 dB
Galaxy Z Flip +3%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 2250 USD ~ 1500 USD
SAR (head) 0.291 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.453 W/kg 1.55 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is definitely a better buy.

