Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Z Flip
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus) that was released on August 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (620K versus 455K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (714 against 591 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 54.6 mm narrower
- 14% higher pixel density (425 vs 373 PPI)
- Weighs 96 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|1080 x 2636 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22.5:9
|21.9:9
|PPI
|373 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.1%
|82.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.8%
|PWM
|219 Hz
|145 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|128.2 mm (5.05 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|279 gramm (9.84 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|645 MHz
|687 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1365 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +25%
971
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +26%
3333
2655
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +36%
620825
455753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (9th and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|35.4 GB
|32.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 33 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:44 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +35%
14:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 2 +12%
16:17 hr
14:47 hr
Talk (3G)
24:56 hr
Galaxy Z Flip +12%
27:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|2592 x 3872
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|September 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 2250 USD
|~ 1500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.291 W/kg
|0.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.453 W/kg
|1.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10