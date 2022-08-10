Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1031K versus 749K)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1002 against 650 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 58.6 mm narrower
  • 23% higher pixel density (460 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 99 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1618 and 1348 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 1 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +54%
1002 nits
iPhone 12
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6%
90.9%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1348
iPhone 12 +20%
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
4042
iPhone 12 +1%
4097
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +38%
1031243
iPhone 12
749368
CPU 229152 197694
GPU 446724 314303
Memory 180504 103330
UX 169526 127922
Total score 1031243 749368
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +26%
9580
iPhone 12
7612
Stability 61% 77%
Graphics test 57 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 9580 7612
PCMark 3.0 score 14002 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:23 hr
Watching video - 12:11 hr
Gaming - 05:11 hr
Standby - 119 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
n/a
iPhone 12
32:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +8%
87.4 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

