Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Apple iPhone 12 mini Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Comes with 2173 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2227 mAh

Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Has a 2.2 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 677K) Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 17% longer battery life (29:03 vs 24:46 hours) Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (996 against 622 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 27% higher pixel density (476 vs 374 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (476 vs 374 PPI) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Better grip in hands – the body is 65.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 65.9 mm narrower Weighs 128 grams less

Weighs 128 grams less 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 1329 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 5.4 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 476 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus - Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +60% 996 nits iPhone 12 mini 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 135 g (4.76 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +7% 90.9% iPhone 12 mini 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 2227 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 09:23 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 09:46 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 04:56 hr Standby 101 hr 78 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 +17% 29:03 hr iPhone 12 mini 24:46 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB iPhone 12 mini n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 October 2020 Release date August 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.