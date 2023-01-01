Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB Comes with 713 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 713 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3687 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 723K)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 723K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 22% longer battery life (35:25 vs 29:03 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (35:25 vs 29:03 hours) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 22% higher pixel density (458 vs 374 PPI)

22% higher pixel density (458 vs 374 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 52 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 52 mm narrower Weighs 37 grams less

Weighs 37 grams less 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1329 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 99.4% PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz Response time 1 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +15% 996 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +4% 90.9% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 07:11 hr Standby 101 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max +22% 35:25 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 +8% 87.4 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 October 2020 Release date August 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.