Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 13

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1173 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3227 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 807K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1002 against 837 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 58.6 mm narrower
  • 23% higher pixel density (460 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 89 grams less
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1740 and 1349 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 129%
PWM 120 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +20%
1002 nits
iPhone 13
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6%
90.9%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1349
iPhone 13 +29%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
4041
iPhone 13 +16%
4688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +28%
1032359
iPhone 13
807979
CPU 229152 210809
GPU 446724 324750
Memory 180504 134620
UX 169526 133782
Total score 1032359 807979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10%
9603
iPhone 13
8735
Stability 61% 79%
Graphics test 57 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 9603 8735
PCMark 3.0 score 13949 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +5%
87.4 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Note 20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 mini
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish