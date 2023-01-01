Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone XR

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 501K)
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (996 against 635 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 4-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:03 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 69 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 100%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +57%
996 nits
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +15%
90.9%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +20%
1329
iPhone XR
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +82%
4002
iPhone XR
2203
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +104%
1024135
iPhone XR
501351
CPU 229152 142301
GPU 446724 188718
Memory 180504 70367
UX 169526 104916
Total score 1024135 501351
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +86%
9706
iPhone XR
5231
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 61% 69%
Graphics test 58 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 9706 5231
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11631 -
Video editing 7356 -
Photo editing 32129 -
Data manipulation 11122 -
Writing score 16885 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 13:32 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 04:20 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 101 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:03 hr
iPhone XR +14%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +27%
131
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +23%
124
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2018
Release date August 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone XR
2. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
3. Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 13 mini or iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone XR
6. Apple iPhone 13 or iPhone XR
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 4
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 4
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish