Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone XR VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Apple iPhone XR Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB

Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 501K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 501K) Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh

Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (996 against 635 nits)

Delivers 57% higher peak brightness (996 against 635 nits) Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 4-years newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Shows 14% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:03 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:03 hours) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 54.4 mm narrower Weighs 69 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 100% PWM 120 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +57% 996 nits iPhone XR 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +15% 90.9% iPhone XR 79%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 2942 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 11:16 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 12:45 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 05:10 hr Standby 101 hr 123 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr iPhone XR +14% 33:02 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +27% 131 iPhone XR 103 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +27% 122 iPhone XR 96 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 +23% 124 iPhone XR 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB iPhone XR 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2018 Release date August 2022 October 2018 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.