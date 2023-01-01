Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 385K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (996 against 693 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4080 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (31:36 vs 29:03 hours)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 59.7 mm narrower
- 16% higher pixel density (432 vs 374 PPI)
- Weighs 112 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|19.5:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|97.4%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|263 g (9.28 oz)
|151 g (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Burgundy
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +122%
1329
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +120%
4002
1817
|CPU
|229152
|102395
|GPU
|446724
|105316
|Memory
|180504
|74762
|UX
|169526
|106676
|Total score
|1024135
|385504
|Max surface temperature
|36.5 °C
|38.6 °C
|Stability
|61%
|89%
|Graphics test
|58 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|9706
|1084
|Web score
|11631
|-
|Video editing
|7356
|-
|Photo editing
|32129
|-
|Data manipulation
|11122
|-
|Writing score
|16885
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|09:17 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|13:32 hr
|15:02 hr
|Gaming
|04:20 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2%
131
129
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +14%
122
107
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3%
124
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.
