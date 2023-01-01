Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel 5

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 385K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (996 against 693 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4080 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (31:36 vs 29:03 hours)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 59.7 mm narrower
  • 16% higher pixel density (432 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 112 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 97.4%
PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +44%
996 nits
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6%
90.9%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 620
GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +122%
1329
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +120%
4002
Pixel 5
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +166%
1024135
Pixel 5
385504
CPU 229152 102395
GPU 446724 105316
Memory 180504 74762
UX 169526 106676
Total score 1024135 385504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +795%
9706
Pixel 5
1084
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 38.6 °C
Stability 61% 89%
Graphics test 58 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 9706 1084
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11631 -
Video editing 7356 -
Photo editing 32129 -
Data manipulation 11122 -
Writing score 16885 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:32 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 04:20 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 101 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:03 hr
Pixel 5 +9%
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2%
131
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +14%
122
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3%
124
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
Pixel 5 +5%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 5
2. Google Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 5
3. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 5
4. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 5
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 5
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Z Fold 4
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish