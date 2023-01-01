Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 385K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 385K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.6 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (996 against 693 nits)

Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (996 against 693 nits) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4080 mAh

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4080 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 9% longer battery life (31:36 vs 29:03 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (31:36 vs 29:03 hours) Better grip in hands – the body is 59.7 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 59.7 mm narrower 16% higher pixel density (432 vs 374 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (432 vs 374 PPI) Weighs 112 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Google Pixel 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 97.4% PWM 120 Hz 367 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +44% 996 nits Pixel 5 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6% 90.9% Pixel 5 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 15:02 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 05:39 hr Standby 101 hr 104 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr Pixel 5 +9% 31:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 131 Pixel 5 129 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +14% 122 Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3% 124 Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Pixel 5 +5% 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.