Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 759K)
- Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (997 against 871 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Better grip in hands – the body is 58.3 mm narrower
- 15% higher pixel density (429 vs 374 PPI)
- Weighs 85 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|-
|20:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|96.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|263 gramm (9.28 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Burgundy
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +28%
1337
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +40%
3990
2850
|CPU
|229152
|205089
|GPU
|446724
|300481
|Memory
|180504
|112230
|UX
|169526
|143131
|Total score
|1024747
|759406
|Stability
|62%
|54%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|36 FPS
|Graphics score
|9601
|6051
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13993
|9668
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (23rd and 103rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Pixel 6a +7%
140
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10%
122
111
Generic camera score
124
Pixel 6a +5%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1