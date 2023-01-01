Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Pixel Fold – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Google Pixel Fold, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 761K)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1096 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel Fold
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 421 mAh larger battery capacity: 4821 vs 4400 mAh

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.6 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1840 x 2208 pixels
PPI 374 ppi 378 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 139.7 mm (5.5 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.8 mm (0.23 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 283 g (9.98 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10%
90.9%
Pixel Fold
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Google Pixel Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +21%
1331
Pixel Fold
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +22%
4019
Pixel Fold
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +35%
1024736
Pixel Fold
761038
CPU 229152 -
GPU 446724 -
Memory 180504 -
UX 169526 -
Total score 1024736 761038
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C -
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 58 FPS -
Graphics score 9707 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11642 -
Video editing 7362 -
Photo editing 32136 -
Data manipulation 11122 -
Writing score 16837 -
AnTuTu Ranking List (54th and 154th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 4821 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:19 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:17 hr -
Watching video 13:32 hr -
Gaming 04:20 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 121°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 10.8 MP + 10.8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.1
- Focal length: 112 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 10.8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 May 2023
Release date August 2022 June 2023
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel Fold.

