Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Honor Magic V2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Handles wireless charging up to 11W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 15.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic V2
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Honor Magic V2 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Magic V2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.92 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 2156 x 2344 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.8:9 9.78:9
PPI 374 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
998 nits
Magic V2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 237 g (8.36 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 -
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3%
90.9%
Magic V2
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1326
Magic V2 +13%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
4011
Magic V2 +24%
4958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 229152 -
GPU 446724 -
Memory 180504 -
UX 169526 -
Total score 1020127 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C -
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9651 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11671 -
Video editing 7375 -
Photo editing 32335 -
Data manipulation 11170 -
Writing score 16885 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1.1 MagicOS 7.2

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:19 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:26 hr -
Watching video 13:32 hr -
Gaming 04:32 hr -
Standby 101 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:16 hr
Magic V2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 60 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 July 2023
Release date August 2022 July 2023
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic V2 is definitely a better buy.

