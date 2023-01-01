Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Huawei Mate X3 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Huawei Mate X3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Huawei Mate X3, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 11.4 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4400 mAh Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (426 vs 374 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (426 vs 374 PPI) Weighs 22 grams less

Weighs 22 grams less Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Huawei Mate X3 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 7.85 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 2224 x 2496 pixels Aspect ratio - 8:7.1 PPI 374 ppi 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 997 nits Mate X3 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 241 g (8.5 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 90.9% Mate X3 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 EMUI 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 0:37 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr - Watching video 13:32 hr - Gaming 04:20 hr - Standby 101 hr - General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr Mate X3 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Mate X3 n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Mate X3 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Mate X3 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Mate X3 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 March 2023 Release date August 2022 May 2023 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate X3. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.