Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 522K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 522K) Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Has a 1 inch larger screen size Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh Better grip in hands – the body is 55.86 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 55.86 mm narrower Weighs 93 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 996 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3% 90.9% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr - Watching video 13:32 hr - Gaming 04:20 hr - Standby 101 hr - General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 August 2022 Release date August 2022 August 2022 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.