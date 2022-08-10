Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1002 against 785 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1348 and 980 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • 40% higher pixel density (525 vs 374 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 56.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 62.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 98.3%
PWM 120 Hz 342 Hz
Response time 1 ms 11 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +28%
1002 nits
10 Pro
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1%
90.9%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +38%
1348
10 Pro
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +17%
4042
10 Pro
3452
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3%
1031243
10 Pro
1000829
CPU 229152 227709
GPU 446724 430176
Memory 180504 160925
UX 169526 175122
Total score 1031243 1000829
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% 64%
Graphics test 57 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 9580 9566
PCMark 3.0 score 14002 11675
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (26th and 34th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
n/a
10 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4
131
10 Pro +1%
132
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +11%
122
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 4
124
10 Pro +2%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
10 Pro +1%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2022
Release date August 2022 January 2022
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

