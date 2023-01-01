Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OnePlus 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OnePlus 11

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Ванплас 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
OnePlus 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (999 against 760 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 40% higher pixel density (525 vs 374 PPI)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (33:37 vs 29:16 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 1018K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 56 mm narrower
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20.1:9
PPI 374 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +31%
999 nits
OnePlus 11
760 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1%
90.9%
OnePlus 11
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1328
OnePlus 11 +10%
1460
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4
4019
OnePlus 11 +20%
4811
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1018503
OnePlus 11 +26%
1285196
CPU 229152 268819
GPU 446724 581162
Memory 180504 249222
UX 169526 198185
Total score 1018503 1285196
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4
9607
OnePlus 11 +32%
12692
Stability 61% 53%
Graphics test 57 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 9607 12692
PCMark 3.0 score 13934 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (36th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:26 hr 11:55 hr
Watching video 13:32 hr 15:34 hr
Gaming 04:32 hr 05:06 hr
Standby 101 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:16 hr
OnePlus 11 +15%
33:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2023
Release date August 2022 January 2023
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 4
2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or Galaxy Z Fold 4
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 4
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 4
5. OnePlus 10 Pro or OnePlus 11
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro or OnePlus 11
7. Xiaomi 13 Pro or OnePlus 11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish