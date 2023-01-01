Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs OnePlus 11 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size Supports wireless charging up to 11W

Supports wireless charging up to 11W Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (999 against 760 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (999 against 760 nits) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) 40% higher pixel density (525 vs 374 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (525 vs 374 PPI) Shows 15% longer battery life (33:37 vs 29:16 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (33:37 vs 29:16 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 1018K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1285K versus 1018K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 56 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio - 20.1:9 PPI 374 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +31% 999 nits OnePlus 11 760 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +1% 90.9% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:26 hr 11:55 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 15:34 hr Gaming 04:32 hr 05:06 hr Standby 101 hr 105 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:16 hr OnePlus 11 +15% 33:37 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 January 2023 Release date August 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.