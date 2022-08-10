Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Find N – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Oppo Find N

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Оппо Find N
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Oppo Find N

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Oppo Find N, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (995 against 781 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1021K versus 831K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find N
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Find N

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1792 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio - 9:8.4
PPI 374 ppi 370 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus -
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +27%
995 nits
Find N
781 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 132.6 mm (5.22 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 140.2 mm (5.52 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 275 gramm (9.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +4%
90.9%
Find N
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +36%
1331
Find N
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +16%
4025
Find N
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +23%
1021582
Find N
831103
CPU 229152 210079
GPU 446724 329336
Memory 180504 151039
UX 169526 140911
Total score 1021582 831103
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +63%
9580
Find N
5893
Stability 61% 58%
Graphics test 57 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 9580 5893
PCMark 3.0 score 14002 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11
ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:54 hr
Watching video - 10:56 hr
Gaming - 05:03 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
n/a
Find N
25:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 10 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
Find N
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 December 2021
Release date August 2022 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Z Fold 4
4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 4
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 4
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Galaxy Z Fold 4
9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish