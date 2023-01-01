Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Oppo Find N2 Flip Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels Aspect ratio - 21:9 PPI 374 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus - Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 1002 nits Find N2 Flip n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 166.2 mm (6.54 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IPX8 - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +5% 90.9% Find N2 Flip 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 25 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:19 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Find N2 Flip n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Find N2 Flip n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Find N2 Flip n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Find N2 Flip n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 December 2022 Release date August 2022 December 2022 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find N2 Flip.