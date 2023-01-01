Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

80 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
VS
71 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1026K versus 518K)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 11W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (37:16 vs 29:16 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 53.4 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 61 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.6%
PWM 120 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2%
1008 nits
Galaxy A54 5G
987 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10%
90.9%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +98%
1026886
Galaxy A54 5G
518185
CPU 229152 155921
GPU 446724 148262
Memory 180504 85150
UX 169526 126072
Total score 1026886 518185
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +243%
9674
Galaxy A54 5G
2819
Max surface temperature 36.5 °C 40.6 °C
Stability 62% 98%
Graphics test 57 FPS 16 FPS
Graphics score 9674 2819
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +10%
13971
Galaxy A54 5G
12734
Web score 11666 10179
Video editing 7374 7236
Photo editing 32316 25985
Data manipulation 11169 10981
Writing score 16881 16435
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.1
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:26 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 13:32 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 04:32 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 101 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 4
29:16 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +27%
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8160 x 6120
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
Galaxy A54 5G +1%
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 March 2023
Release date August 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

