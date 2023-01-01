Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs A54 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1026K versus 518K)
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Handles wireless charging up to 11W
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (37:16 vs 29:16 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- Better grip in hands – the body is 53.4 mm narrower
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Weighs 61 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|10.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|99.6%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.1 mm (6.11 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|130.1 mm (5.12 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|6.3 mm (0.25 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|263 g (9.28 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Burgundy
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +73%
1340
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +49%
4058
2726
|CPU
|229152
|155921
|GPU
|446724
|148262
|Memory
|180504
|85150
|UX
|169526
|126072
|Total score
|1026886
|518185
|Max surface temperature
|36.5 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|62%
|98%
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|9674
|2819
|Web score
|11666
|10179
|Video editing
|7374
|7236
|Photo editing
|32316
|25985
|Data manipulation
|11169
|10981
|Writing score
|16881
|16435
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:19 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|09:26 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|13:32 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|04:32 hr
|05:28 hr
|Standby
|101 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +24%
131
106
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6%
122
115
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +16%
124
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.51 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.
