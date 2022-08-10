Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Fold – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Fold

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси Фолд
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 516K)
  • Delivers 79% higher peak brightness (997 against 556 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.11% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 67.2 mm narrower
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Galaxy Fold

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 7.3 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio - 12.6:9
PPI 374 ppi 362 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 557 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 85.79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +79%
997 nits
Galaxy Fold
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +6%
90.9%
Galaxy Fold
85.79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 640
GPU clock 900 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS - ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +49%
3990
Galaxy Fold
2683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +98%
1024747
Galaxy Fold
516853
CPU 229152 147662
GPU 446724 195759
Memory 180504 85246
UX 169526 88532
Total score 1024747 516853
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 62% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9601 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13993 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4380 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 07:58 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 05:21 hr
Standby - 126 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4
87.4 dB
Galaxy Fold +4%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2019
Release date August 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

