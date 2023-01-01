Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Note 20 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 99.9% PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +61% 996 nits Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 90.9% Galaxy Note 20 89.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr - Watching video 13:32 hr - Gaming 04:20 hr - Standby 101 hr - General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr Galaxy Note 20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Galaxy Note 20 +1% 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 August 2020 Release date August 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.