Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs S20 FE 5G VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 651K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 651K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (996 against 817 nits)

Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (996 against 817 nits) Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 903 points

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 903 points Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 10% longer battery life (32:06 vs 29:03 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (32:06 vs 29:03 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 55.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 55.6 mm narrower Weighs 73 grams less

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 95.7% PWM 120 Hz 227 Hz Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +22% 996 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +7% 90.9% Galaxy S20 FE 5G 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 04:33 hr Standby 101 hr 110 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 29:03 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +10% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Galaxy S20 FE 5G +3% 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.