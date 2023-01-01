Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs S20 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 99.7% PWM 120 Hz 214 Hz Response time 1 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +25% 996 nits Galaxy S20 Plus 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 90.9% Galaxy S20 Plus 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size - 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 03:56 hr Standby 101 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 29:03 hr Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- 12 MP

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- 64 MP

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- 12 MP

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3% 131 Galaxy S20 Plus 127 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +22% 122 Galaxy S20 Plus 100 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 +5% 124 Galaxy S20 Plus 118

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 +3% 87.4 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.