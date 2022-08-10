Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs S20 Ultra

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 596K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (997 against 887 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1337 and 906 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 37% higher pixel density (511 vs 374 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.2%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +12%
997 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra
887 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 900 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +72%
1024747
Galaxy S20 Ultra
596378
CPU 229152 159236
GPU 446724 234975
Memory 180504 111280
UX 169526 94560
Total score 1024747 596378
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 62% 47%
Graphics test 57 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 9601 4301
PCMark 3.0 score 13993 11089
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (23rd and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 4.1.1 One UI 4.1
OS size - 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:26 hr
Watching video - 11:53 hr
Gaming - 04:13 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +4%
87.4 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2020
Release date August 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.

