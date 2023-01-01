Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S21 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy S21 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 13% longer battery life (29:03 vs 25:44 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (29:03 vs 25:44 hours) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 759K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 759K) Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (996 against 854 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (996 against 854 nits) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 58.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 58.9 mm narrower 13% higher pixel density (421 vs 374 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (421 vs 374 PPI) Weighs 94 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.2 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 421 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 87.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 99.5% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 +17% 996 nits Galaxy S21 854 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Gray, Pink, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +4% 90.9% Galaxy S21 87.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 28.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:17 hr 07:27 hr Watching video 13:32 hr 12:26 hr Gaming 04:20 hr 04:31 hr Standby 101 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 4 +13% 29:03 hr Galaxy S21 25:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +11% 131 Galaxy S21 118 Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 +36% 122 Galaxy S21 90 Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 +12% 124 Galaxy S21 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Galaxy S21 87 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 January 2021 Release date August 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is definitely a better buy.