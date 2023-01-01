Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs S23 Plus VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Plus was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has a 1 inch larger screen size

Has a 1 inch larger screen size Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4400 mAh 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 1032K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1304K versus 1032K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 53.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 53.9 mm narrower Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 Weighs 68 grams less

Weighs 68 grams less 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1531 and 1349 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 1002 nits Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 90.9% Galaxy S23 Plus 88.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 4700 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:19 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.94"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 - Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2 Focal length - 25 mm Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Galaxy S23 Plus n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Galaxy S23 Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Galaxy S23 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date August 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better performance, connectivity, and design.