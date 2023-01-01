Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs S23 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 34% higher pixel density (501 vs 374 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (501 vs 374 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 1032K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1345K versus 1032K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 52 mm narrower

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 7.6 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 501 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 4 1002 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 263 g (9.28 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Burgundy Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 4 +2% 90.9% Galaxy S23 Ultra 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:19 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55"

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 - Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2 Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 131 Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Video quality Galaxy Z Fold 4 122 Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Galaxy Z Fold 4 124 Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 4 87.4 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date August 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.3 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.51 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.