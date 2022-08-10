Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 58.2 mm narrower
  • 14% higher pixel density (426 vs 373 PPI)
  • Weighs 76 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 4
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 4

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio - 21.9:9
PPI 373 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus -
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 155.1 mm (6.11 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 130.1 mm (5.12 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 6.3 mm (0.25 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 263 gramm (9.28 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 4 +11%
90.9%
Galaxy Z Flip 4
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 4
1019466
Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1%
1029199
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (20th and 17th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (11 W) Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date August 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has a better battery life and camera.

