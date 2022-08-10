Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 10, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.