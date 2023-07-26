Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1511K versus 633K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh
- Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (1248 against 635 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 54.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 59 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|7.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|10.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|374 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1750 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|94.7%
|100%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|129.9 mm (5.11 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|6.1 mm (0.24 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|253 g (8.92 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A12 GPU
|GPU shading units
|2560
|256
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +76%
2050
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +78%
5365
3018
|CPU
|388744
|180501
|GPU
|554813
|203202
|Memory
|299040
|123963
|UX
|271292
|132209
|Total score
|1511105
|633774
|Max surface temperature
|48.9 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|52%
|69%
|Graphics test
|72 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|12052
|5207
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1.1
|-
|OS size
|34 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:24 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +23%
127
103
Video quality
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +28%
123
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +27%
128
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|September 2018
|Release date
|August 2023
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.24 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1