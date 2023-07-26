Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1511K versus 633K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh
  • Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (1248 against 635 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.1% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 54.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 59 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 5
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% 100%
PWM 120 Hz Not detected
Response time 4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +97%
1248 nits
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 129.9 mm (5.11 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.1 mm (0.24 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 253 g (8.92 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +15%
91.1%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3360 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units 2560 256
GPU clock 680 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +76%
2050
iPhone XR
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +78%
5365
iPhone XR
3018
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +138%
1511105
iPhone XR
633774
CPU 388744 180501
GPU 554813 203202
Memory 299040 123963
UX 271292 132209
Total score 1511105 633774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +131%
12052
iPhone XR
5207
Max surface temperature 48.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 52% 69%
Graphics test 72 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 12052 5207
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM One UI 5.1.1 -
OS size 34 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:16 hr
Watching video - 12:45 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 5
n/a
iPhone XR
33:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +23%
127
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +27%
128
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 5 +1%
88.4 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 September 2018
Release date August 2023 October 2018
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely a better buy.

