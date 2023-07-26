Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs S10 Plus

85 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on July 26, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4100 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% higher pixel density (522 vs 374 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 55.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 78 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and S10 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1812 x 2176 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19:9
PPI 374 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness - 1200 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 129.9 mm (5.11 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.1 mm (0.24 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 253 g (8.92 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max clock 3360 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G76 MP12
GPU clock 680 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~607 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 127140
GPU - 187567
Memory - 83750
UX - 104462
Total score - 507332
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 42.5 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3230
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 6500
Video editing - 5801
Photo editing - 18563
Data manipulation - 6915
Writing score - 9811
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.0
OS size - 46.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 4100 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:19 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:58 hr
Watching video - 12:01 hr
Gaming - 03:39 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/1.8 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2023 February 2019
Release date August 2023 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

