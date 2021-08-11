Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Apple iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (933 against 642 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (84 vs 75 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 56.6 mm narrower
  • 23% higher pixel density (460 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 107 grams less
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1614 and 1116 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +45%
933 nits
iPhone 12
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
1116
iPhone 12 +45%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
3275
iPhone 12 +25%
4091
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1.1 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
10:17 hr
iPhone 12 +23%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +4%
13:50 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +21%
23:37 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 2 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

