Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size Comes with 1121 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1121 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3279 mAh Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (920 against 836 nits) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 57% longer battery life (37:24 vs 23:53 hours)

Shows 57% longer battery life (37:24 vs 23:53 hours) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Better grip in hands – the body is 56.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 56.6 mm narrower 23% higher pixel density (460 vs 374 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 99.5% PWM 245 Hz 60 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +10% 920 nits iPhone 14 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +3% 88.8% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:38 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:51 hr 05:24 hr Standby 75 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 23:53 hr iPhone 14 +57% 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +10% 88.7 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2022 Release date August 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.