Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB

Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Shows 52% longer battery life (36:11 vs 23:53 hours)

Shows 52% longer battery life (36:11 vs 23:53 hours) Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (1776 against 920 nits)

Delivers 93% higher peak brightness (1776 against 920 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 771K)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 771K) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Better grip in hands – the body is 56.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 56.6 mm narrower 23% higher pixel density (460 vs 374 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9 PPI 374 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 99.8% PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 920 nits iPhone 14 Pro +93% 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2% 88.8% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.1 - OS size 39 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 25 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:38 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 11:50 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:51 hr 06:03 hr Standby 75 hr 120 hr General battery life Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 23:53 hr iPhone 14 Pro +52% 36:11 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 88.7 dB iPhone 14 Pro +1% 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 September 2022 Release date August 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.