Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G vs Apple iPhone XR

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
  • Has 4x more RAM: 12GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 2942 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (935 against 708 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 52.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 7.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 100%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +32%
935 nits
iPhone XR
708 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +12%
88.8%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +48%
3296
iPhone XR
2231
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +25%
789486
iPhone XR
632228
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM One UI 3.1.1 -
OS size 39 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
10:17 hr
iPhone XR +28%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
13:50 hr
iPhone XR +12%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +55%
23:37 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1520 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 2 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G +2%
88.7 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2018
Release date August 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 2000 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

