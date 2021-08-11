Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.