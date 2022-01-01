Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (915 against 838 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (86 vs 75 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 53.3 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (411 vs 374 PPI)
  • Weighs 64 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9
PPI 374 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.8%
PWM 245 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +9%
915 nits
Pixel 6
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +6%
88.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +6%
1091
Pixel 6
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +12%
3237
Pixel 6
2897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +7%
770172
Pixel 6
722451
CPU 207270 187698
GPU 272918 298218
Memory 144935 100887
UX 151113 137683
Total score 770172 722451
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
5523
Pixel 6 +17%
6460
Stability 61% 55%
Graphics test 33 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5523 6460
PCMark 3.0 score 13514 10496
AnTuTu Rating (37th and 52nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 39 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10:17 hr
Pixel 6 +22%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
13:50 hr
Pixel 6 +50%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +11%
23:37 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +3%
88.7 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

