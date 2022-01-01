Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Google Pixel 6 VS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (915 against 838 nits)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 15% longer battery life (86 vs 75 hours)

Has 2 SIM card slots

Better grip in hands – the body is 53.3 mm narrower

10% higher pixel density (411 vs 374 PPI)

Weighs 64 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 7.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 22.5:18 20:9 PPI 374 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.3% 99.8% PWM 245 Hz 397 Hz Response time 6.4 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +9% 915 nits Pixel 6 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IPX8 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +6% 88.8% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size 39 GB 17.6 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +3% 88.7 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. But if the battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.