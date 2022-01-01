Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (27:32 vs 23:53 hours)
  • 37% higher pixel density (512 vs 374 PPI)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (1100 against 930 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 51.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 97%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
930 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +18%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
782285
Pixel 7 Pro +3%
803944
CPU 207270 216931
GPU 272918 296692
Memory 144935 134893
UX 151113 152600
Total score 782285 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% 68%
Graphics test 32 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5358 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 13502 11408
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (98th and 87th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 39 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:38 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 04:51 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 75 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:53 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +15%
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 126°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/1.8 -
Pixel size 2 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 October 2022
Release date August 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish