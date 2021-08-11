Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Mate X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G vs Huawei Mate X

Самсунг Галакси Z Fold3 5G
VS
Хуавей Мейт Х
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Huawei Mate X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on August 11, 2021, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
  • Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (769K versus 473K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 11% higher pixel density (414 vs 374 PPI)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
vs
Mate X

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 7.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1768 x 2208 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 22.5:18 19.5:9
PPI 374 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.8% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
920 nits
Mate X
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 128.1 mm (5.04 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 6.4 mm (0.25 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 271 gramm (9.56 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +2%
88.8%
Mate X
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +53%
1088
Mate X
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +26%
3215
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G +63%
769953
Mate X
473098
CPU 207270 -
GPU 272918 -
Memory 144935 -
UX 151113 -
Total score 769953 473098
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 61% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Graphics score 5505 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13522 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (21st and 173rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10
OS size 39 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:46 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
10:17 hr
Mate X
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
13:50 hr
Mate X
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
23:37 hr
Mate X
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels -
Image resolution 3648 x 2736 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 February 2019
Release date August 2021 June 2019
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is definitely a better buy.

